Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.24

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.24 and traded as high as C$22.07. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$22.04, with a volume of 7,224 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Leon’s Furniture Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.26.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$686.90 million for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.0611111 earnings per share for the current year.

Leon’s Furniture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total value of C$92,909.50. 69.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates through two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides household furniture, home electronics, home office products, appliances, and mattresses; repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

See Also

