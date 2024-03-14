Linear Market Capitalization Achieves $144.85 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $144.85 million and $13.07 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linear has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000729 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Linear Coin Profile
Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,078,373,229 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
