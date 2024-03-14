Linkers Industries Ltd. (LNKS) Announces March 18th IPO

Linkers Industries Ltd. (LNKS) plans to raise $11 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of March 18th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,200,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last year, Linkers Industries Ltd. generated $7.4 million in revenue and $40,000 in net income. Linkers Industries Ltd. has a market cap of $67.3 million.

Pacific Century Securities LLC served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Linkers Industries Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Linkers Industries Ltd. is the holding company that conducts business through its operating subsidiary, which is a manufacturer and a supplier of wire and cable harnesses to the automotive, home appliances and industrial products industries mostlyÂ in the Asia Pacific region. (Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands) Through our operating subsidiary, we are a manufacturer and a supplier of wire/cable harnesses with our manufacturing operations in Malaysia and have more than 20Â yearsâ€™ experience in the wire/cable harnesses industry. Wire/cable harness refers to an assembly of wires/cables bound together with straps, cable ties and electrical tapes to transmit signals or electrical power. Our customers are generally global brand name manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (â€śOEMsâ€ť) in the home appliances, industrial products and automotive industries that are mainly based in the Asia Pacific Region.Â We work closely with customers in each stage of a productâ€™s life cycle, including design, prototyping and production. Our business model enables us to offer customized wire harness for different applications and electrics designs. Our products are customized and made-to-orderÂ in accordance with the specific technical requirements of our customers. *Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the year that ended June 30, 2023. (Note: Linkers Industries Ltd. filed its F-1 dated Dec. 8, 2023, and disclosed terms for its U.S. IPO: 2.2 million Class A ordinary shares at $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $11.0 million. The company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Sept. 22, 2023.) “.

Linkers Industries Ltd. was founded in 1995 and has 222 employees. The company is located at Lot A99, Jalan 2A-3, A101 & A102, Jalan 2A, Kawasan Perusahaan MIEL Sungai Lalang, 08000 Sungai Petani, Kedah Darul Aman, Malaysia and can be reached via phone at +60 4-4417802 or on the web at http://www.linkers-hk.com/.

