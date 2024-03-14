Lisk (LSK) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00002881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $290.48 million and $32.14 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002077 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001441 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001807 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

