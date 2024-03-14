Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $435.88. 1,153,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,019. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.45.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

