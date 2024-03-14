Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Grows Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,075 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 33.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned approximately 0.91% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $176,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,527,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,249. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.98 and a 200 day moving average of $162.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $184.65.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.