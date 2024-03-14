Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHD traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $78.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,198,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,683. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.