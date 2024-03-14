Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $4.63 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 10,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.15.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.38. 3,636,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,749. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.