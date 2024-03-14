Martin Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.3% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 19.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.8 %

MDT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,217,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,872. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

