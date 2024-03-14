Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 678.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 60.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.8 %

BKH stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.34. 895,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

