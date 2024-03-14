Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 923 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.0% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.99. 4,101,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,601. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average of $153.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.