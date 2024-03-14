Maverick Protocol Price Hits $0.63 (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $9.44 million and $26.53 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00000923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.67919259 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $20,691,844.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

