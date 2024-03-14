McLean Asset Management Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VTV stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,808. The stock has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

