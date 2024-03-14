McLean Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,153 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises about 1.1% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $213,049,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in First Solar by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after buying an additional 1,073,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $121,554,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 889.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 511,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $8.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,345. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.29. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,033 shares of company stock worth $3,486,200 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.