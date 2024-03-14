McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 99 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,025. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.56.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.58.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

