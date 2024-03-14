Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) EVP Sells $21,080.00 in Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $21,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,575.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Metallus Stock Performance

MTUS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 538,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,445. The company has a market cap of $923.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. Metallus Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

About Metallus

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

