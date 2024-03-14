Montecito Bank & Trust Has $11.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.00. 2,348,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,960. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average of $76.23. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

