Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 57,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,953,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 57,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $105.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,639,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,422. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

