Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MS traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $89.14. 9,235,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,052,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $83.76. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $95.57. The company has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

