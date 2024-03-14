My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Up 13% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $123,327.52 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000579 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00004686 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,620,343 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

