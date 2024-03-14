National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the February 14th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

National Bank of Greece Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NBGIF traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,535. National Bank of Greece has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70.

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services primarily in Greece, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit & Specialized Asset Solutions, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

