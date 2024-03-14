National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NHI. Wedbush raised shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NHI stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $59.46. 168,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. National Health Investors has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $60.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.94.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

