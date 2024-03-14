Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the February 14th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 23.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. 87,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,526. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.