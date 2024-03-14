Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nidec Price Performance

Shares of NJDCY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.24. 627,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,309. Nidec has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Nidec had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nidec will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

