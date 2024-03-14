Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the February 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.0 days.

Nippon Building Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nippon Building Fund stock remained flat at C$3,944.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3,944.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3,944.99. Nippon Building Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$3,944.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$3,944.99.

About Nippon Building Fund

NBF (Nippon Building Fund Inc) is Japan's largest real estate investment trust (J-REIT) which invests in office buildings primarily in Tokyo as well as nationwide. its objective is to source the solid growth of the stable revenues from its assets through exploitation of Mitsui Fudossan's know-how.

