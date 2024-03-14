Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the February 14th total of 91,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of Notable Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 880,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,124.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,323 shares of company stock worth $126,441. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Notable Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Notable Labs stock. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 204,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Notable Labs comprises approximately 0.6% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned approximately 9.21% of Notable Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Notable Labs in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Notable Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Notable Labs Stock Performance

NTBL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29. Notable Labs has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

About Notable Labs

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic.

