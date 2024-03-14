Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE NVS traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $98.14. The stock had a trading volume of 834,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,746. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $208.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

