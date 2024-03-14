NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Sells $244,744.27 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $244,744.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,535.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,677. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.95 and its 200-day moving average is $102.35. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVEE. TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.
NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
