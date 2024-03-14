NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Sells $244,744.27 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $244,744.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,535.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,677. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.95 and its 200-day moving average is $102.35. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 148.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 172.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVEE. TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

