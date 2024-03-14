O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Acquires New Stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 164,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,000. Sphere Entertainment comprises approximately 2.2% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPHR stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 587,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan purchased 59,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,440,865.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,248,729. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sphere Entertainment news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $618,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Lawrence Dolan bought 59,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,440,865.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,248,729. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,120. Corporate insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

