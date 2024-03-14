O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Buys 800 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $280.00. 970,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.36 and a 200-day moving average of $286.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

