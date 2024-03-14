O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares during the period. Five Point comprises approximately 1.9% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 1.04% of Five Point worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 358,883 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Point by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 547,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five Point by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 149,820 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Five Point by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 583,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Five Point by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,515,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $4,092,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,305.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,540,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,342. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Five Point Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FPH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,912. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $466.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter.

Five Point Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Featured Stories

