O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Sells 5,491 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty makes up 3.1% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of KIM traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,568,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,783. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

