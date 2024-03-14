O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Sells 8,760 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the quarter. Tanger accounts for about 4.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,889,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,882,000 after purchasing an additional 399,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tanger by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,538,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tanger by 33.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tanger by 29.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,350,000 after purchasing an additional 909,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Tanger Stock Performance

NYSE:SKT traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. Tanger Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.83.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

