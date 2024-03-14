Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $60.68 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.30 or 0.05431815 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00075941 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00019543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00019493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00019090 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.16705088 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $49,300,160.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

