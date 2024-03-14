Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 255 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 9,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO traded down $8.31 on Thursday, reaching $585.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $558.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The company has a market cap of $223.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total transaction of $3,054,289.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,011,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

