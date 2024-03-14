Orchid Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $165.54 million and $14.33 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00016963 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00025247 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,387.28 or 0.99082900 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00009990 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00176439 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.16786598 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $14,195,581.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.