Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $11.25 million and $7,880.48 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,565.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $440.44 or 0.00615441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00131680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00049049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00205006 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $102.47 or 0.00143187 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,095,542 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

