Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.68. 3,951,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

