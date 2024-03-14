Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 301 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:GM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.39. 18,011,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,742,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.