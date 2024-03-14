Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 3,685 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 36,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 92,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,396,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 27,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

T stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.02. 37,211,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,057,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

