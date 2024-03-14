Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 620 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.5% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,849,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,391,518. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.