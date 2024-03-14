Pacifica Partners Inc. Boosts Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,185 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.77%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

