Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 121.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Tesla by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,893 shares of company stock worth $20,512,829. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.50. 126,006,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,907,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $517.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.