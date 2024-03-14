Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 325 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,095,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,619,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.17. The company had a trading volume of 812,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $132.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.23.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

