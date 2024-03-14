Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,109.6% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 20,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $341.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,273. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.08. The company has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $346.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

