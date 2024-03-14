Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 817,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 142,487 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,895,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,961. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $89.36.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.