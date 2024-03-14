Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $323,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,389 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,216,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $255.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.39 and its 200 day moving average is $251.64. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $190.83 and a one year high of $285.53.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

