Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $363,000 Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.09. 1,648,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

