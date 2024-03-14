Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $404,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.16. 2,519,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,385. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.67.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

