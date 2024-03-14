Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $430,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,803,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,098. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

